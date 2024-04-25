



This Orihuela Tourist route for the month of May begins with visits to see the curiosities of the Circo Theatre and the Episcopal Palace. The departure is scheduled from the Plaza del Poeta Sansano at 5:30 p.m. on May 3.

Other notable routes in May include to the poet Miguel Hernández on May 5 and 25, where visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the life and work of the poet through two tours: “Miguel Hernández through the Murals of San Isidro” and “Miguel Hernández: Life and Work.”

On May 11, an exclusive route through the Convents of Orihuela will take place, including a visit to the house of the Carmelites, the church of the Convent of the Trinity and the Monastery of San Juan. The departure will be at 10:30 a.m. from Plaza del Carmen.

On May 12, the route will take place in Orihuela Costa, with a visit to the Cabo Roig military detachment, a facility attached to the Alicante Special Operations Command where training of water specialist teams, Green Berets, the Civil Guard and Navy divers is carried out.

On May 17, tourism travels to the district of La Matanza, where a different route will take place featuring organic farming farm with animals, in the middle of nature and getting to know the countryside in more depth. It is a type of cultivation in which animals participate and you will have the opportunity to taste the food that is grown there.

May 18, International Museum Day, will feature children’s workshops in Plaza del Carmen and Plaza de la Condesa Via Manuel, in the morning from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition, tourist routes will be offered that will include a visit to the Cathedral, Santo Domingo and the Civil War Refuge, giving participants a complete vision of the historical wealth of Orihuela.

For more information, visit website www.orihuelaturistica.es or by WhatsApp 673 836 385.

You can also contact the following Orihuela Centro tourist office phone numbers: 96 530 46 45 or 96 530 27 47 or, the Orihuela Playa tourist office phone number 96 676 00 00, ext. 4507