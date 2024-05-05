



Villena CF 1-4 SC Torrevieja

By Chris Peach

With Lewis returning to the lineup following his suspension, and Campillo back in partnership with Carmona at the heart of the Torrevieja defence, Gil was able to name a strong starting eleven for Sunday afternoons ‘must win’ fixture versus Villena at Estadio La Solana. Young talent Alek, despite his recent impressive form, was again only able to command a seat on the bench.

On Saturday Novelda had strengthened their spot at the top of the division with a comfortable 2-0 victory away at second placed Murada, so it was important that Torry were able to take all 3 points if they were to stay in touch with the league leaders.

And they couldn’t have wished for a better start. With Manu driving the ball down the right channel the defender hit a perfect cross to fellow full back José Toro, who headed into the bottom corner from 10-yards out, just 3 minutes on the clock.

However, the visitors were then given a sharp reminder of the important task that still lay ahead as a sloppy Carmona pass was intercepted, handing a big chance to the home side, the resultant shot shaving the outside of the Gálvez upright.

But Villena continued to look dangerous and compounded by a defensive mix up, were back on level terms on the 15-minute mark. A back pass to Gálvez saw their winger quicker than the Torry stopper, as he then squared the ball to a team-mate who rolled it into the empty net.

As the goals kept coming Torry found themselves back in front on the half hour mark, a well worked short corner creating space for Cristian to cross the ball to the back post, where Cristian Montero was free to head neatly past the keeper.

This time the traveling fans were hoping that Torry could remain focussed and retain the lead, as Villena are proving a danger on the break, particularly down the left wing.

Half time Villena CF 1-2 SC Torrevieja

The home side should have been level just minutes into the second period after Campillo was adjudged to have blocked a shot with his arm. Fortunately, Pablo could only hit the post leaving Carmona to clear the danger, the score remaining 1-2 to Torrevieja.

Just five minutes later it got even better for the visitors, a break from Torry, Dani Muñoz getting down the left and releasing Lewis who skipped past 2 defenders before unselfishly squaring to Montero who rolled it in for his 2nd of the game.

Lewis should then have added a 4th, played through by the impressive Cristian, his shot though, straight at the keeper.

With Gil then looking at freshening up the team Omar & Ramiro were brought on for Montero & Anton, however Villena were by no means done, as Gálvez had to make a smart stop getting down quickly to hold a well hit shot by Abel on the 67th min.

More substitutions followed by Gil, with Saul and Luis Calos joining in place of Cristian and Dani Muñoz.

Although Torry were still applying the pressure the game was made absolutely safe with just 15 minutes remaining, as keeper Adrià spilled a tame shot to gift the visitors their 4th. Lewis was quickest to react to the loose ball, smashing it home to secure the points.

With Torry now running down the clock Kevin replaced Abadia for the final few minutes of the game. Villena went close with a curling effort just narrowly wide of the post but Torry continued to make chances at the other end, Luis Carlos closest with a left footed effort that should have been the visitors fifth.

So, despite the early fright, a relatively comfortable win for Torrevieja taking them back to within 2 points of the league leaders with just 2 games of the season remaining. The missed Villena penalty played a big part although Torry were certainly deserving of the points.

Next week home to 4th placed Almoradi who still have a mathematical chance of making the playoffs, so no room for any complacency there.

Full-time time Villena CF 1-4 SC Torrevieja