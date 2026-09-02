



Supermarkets across the southern Costa Blanca are beginning to return to their normal winter opening hours as the peak summer tourism season draws to a close.

However, shoppers are being advised to check individual stores before travelling, as Sunday opening arrangements continue to vary considerably between chains—and even between branches operated by the same company.

Mercadona has made the clearest change, returning to its standard winter timetable from the beginning of September. Its supermarkets generally open from 9am until 9.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and close on Sundays and most public holidays.

During July and August, selected Mercadona stores in busy coastal resorts remained open until 10pm from Monday to Saturday, with some also trading on Sunday mornings. Those seasonal arrangements have now ended.

Carrefour’s Torrevieja hypermarket is operating from 9am until 10pm, Monday to Saturday. It may also open on selected Sundays and public holidays permitted under the regional trading calendar, although customers should check ahead for specific dates.

Consum has not yet completed a full return to winter trading across the local area. Several branches in Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa are scheduled to continue opening on Sunday mornings during September, generally from 9am until 2.30pm.

Aldi and Lidl hours remain dependent on the individual store. Some branches in Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa continue to trade on Sundays, while others operate only from Monday to Saturday. Closing times may also differ between nearby supermarkets.

Overseas and The Food Co stores generally maintain their own schedules. The San Fulgencio branch currently opens from 9am until 8pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 9am until 4pm on Sundays.

Dialprix also continues Sunday trading at some locations. Its Calle Ulises supermarket in Torrevieja currently lists opening hours of 9am to 9.30pm from Monday to Saturday and 9am to 8.30pm on Sundays.

DIA supermarkets operate varying schedules according to their location and format, with some branches continuing to open for reduced hours on Sundays.

The arrival of September does not therefore mean an immediate and uniform end to Sunday shopping. While Mercadona has returned to its winter timetable, several other chains are continuing extended or Sunday opening at selected coastal branches.

Opening hours may also change for regional, national and local public holidays. Customers should consult the relevant supermarket’s website, application or store notice before making a special journey.