Torrevieja Opens Registration for Spanish Courses





Torrevieja City Council has opened registration for Spanish-language courses aimed at international residents registered in the municipality.

Applications can be submitted until September 15, with classes scheduled to begin in October. The training, delivered by Be Magic academy, will offer courses for beginner and intermediate students.

The programme is intended to improve participants’ spoken and written Spanish, helping them communicate more confidently in everyday and professional situations.

International Residents councillor Gitte Lund said learning Spanish was essential for living independently, accessing services, building relationships and participating fully in the city’s social life.

Applicants must be legally resident in Spain and registered on Torrevieja’s municipal population register, known as the padrón.

Required documents include a completed application form and proof of registration on the padrón. Depending on their nationality and residency status, applicants may also need to provide a passport, Foreigners’ Identity Card (TIE), EU Citizen Registration Certificate (CUE) or another official photographic identity document issued by their home country.

Applications can be submitted in person at the main Town Hall registration office in Plaza de la Constitución or at the La Mata registration office in Plaza Gaspar Perelló.

Residents may also apply online through the Torrevieja City Council electronic office. Applicants should select “Trámites” and then choose the procedure titled “ES02 – Solicitud de inscripción en Curso de español para residentes internacionales empadronados en Torrevieja.”

The courses are practical and do not provide an official qualification. Their purpose is to help international residents manage everyday situations more easily, increase their independence and support their integration into the local community.

Lund encouraged eligible residents to register before the September 15 deadline, describing the programme as practical training that could significantly benefit both their personal and professional lives.