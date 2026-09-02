



Torrevieja City Council has temporarily closed Cala Piteras to bathing after routine tests detected an isolated water quality issue.

The closure was introduced on Wednesday morning following a notification from the Valencian Government’s Directorate-General for Environmental Quality and Education.

The council immediately activated the procedure established under its Beach Management System. Local Police officers closed the bathing area, while lifeguards raised the red flag and informed beachgoers of the precautionary measure.

Municipal officials stressed that the closure is a standard preventative response designed to protect public safety and maintain bathing-water quality.

The council said the issue was limited to the sampling point at Cala Piteras and that the relevant authorities and technical services were monitoring the situation closely.

Further water samples are now being analysed to determine whether conditions have returned to acceptable levels.

Cala Piteras will reopen as soon as the new test results confirm that the water meets the required standards for safe bathing. Residents and visitors will be informed immediately when the restriction is lifted.

The council has sought to reassure the public that the temporary closure is precautionary and that officials are responding quickly and in coordination with the relevant regional authorities.