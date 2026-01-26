THADER ‘DOUBLE UP’ ON CARCAIENT





CD THADER – 1 UD CARCAIXENT – 0

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Having slipped perilously close to the Community league relegation zone, nothing less than 3 points off lowly Carcaixent would have satisfied both Thader manager Raul Mora, and the loyal Rojales fan base.

A heavy midweek defeat at L´Olleria, in a rearranged match, only strengthened the desire to get back to winning ways. Raul Mora made a few changes to this defeat, anxious to stem the flow of goals, which his side have been conceding of late.

To say that it took a while for the game to get into gear, is an understatement. The first half hour was dire! In fact, neither side recorded a single shot on goal, until Fran let rip from long range on 32 mins, requiring Carcaixent keeper Pablo to make a good save.

Thader keeper Luis stood tall on 39 mins, as Sergi bore down on him, resulting in a routine save being made. Apart from Javi picking up a booking a minute later in his 400th game (nothing new there!), the game meandered towards half time without any further incidents.

Only a magnificent block on the goal line by Illescas, prevented Juan putting the visitors ahead on 58 mins.

It looked odds on that visiting sub Victor would put his side ahead on 65 mins, but his effort shaved the post, before going behind. This miss proved costly for the visitors, for only 3 mins later, a long range shot by Serhiy was pushed aside by Pablo, allowing Javi to cross for Mathi to head into an open net.

Sebas almost made it 2-0, but his fierce drive was well saved, then Thader sub Pedro Juan could only watch as his shot hit the post. Carcaixent did have the ball in the net on 84 mins, but the effort was correctly disallowed for offside.

Deep into stoppage time, Amin blasted a great opportunity over the bar, as Thader looked for a 2nd goal, before the final whistle blew seconds later. So, a double over Carcaixent was much welcomed in a topsy turvy season for the men in blue & white stripes.

This victory pushes Thader up to 12th place on 20 points. Next weekend, Thader travel to 13th place Alberic, in what is another massive match for them. Check out CD Thader Facebook page for further info.