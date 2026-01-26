British mum-of-three stabbed to death in Spain as ex-partner arrested





A British mother-of-three was stabbed to death at her home in Spain, with her former partner now being held on suspicion of her murder.

Victoria Hart, 33, was found dead at a residential property in Alhaurín el Grande, around 50 minutes inland from Marbella, on Saturday morning.

According to local reports, Victoria’s 11-year-old son fled the house following the attack and ran to call for help. The boy, who has twin sisters aged seven, is said to have phoned his grandmother and told her: “My dad just killed my mum.”

Emergency services were alerted at around 11.30am after neighbours reportedly heard Victoria screaming. Police arrived at the scene to find her already dead.

A man believed to be her ex-partner was later arrested on suspicion of murder after handing himself in at Alhaurín de la Torre Prison. He is reported to have told staff: “Arrest me, I’ve done something very bad,” adding that three children were inside the house and saying he had “lost his mind”.

A kitchen knife was recovered from the scene and seized by investigators.

Victoria, originally from the West Midlands, had moved to Spain several years ago and ran her own hairdressing and beauty business. Friends described her as a “beautiful person” and a devoted mother.

Her former partner, who is from Alhaurín el Grande and owns a chicken rotisserie in the town, was reportedly subject to a restraining order preventing him from approaching Victoria or the family home. He is expected to appear in court today, Monday.

Tributes poured in online following the news of Victoria’s death. One friend wrote: “This is devastating. We need to stand up against domestic violence and stop protecting these animals. My prayers are with the family.”

Another said: “There are no words to describe what a beautiful person and mother Victoria was. My heart is broken. Sending love to her children and family.”

Alhaurín el Grande Town Council issued a statement expressing its “deepest sorrow” over the killing and condemned the incident as an act of gender-based violence. The mayor has declared Monday 26 January 2026 an official day of mourning.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard in Málaga said: “The Civil Guard is investigating the death of a woman in Alhaurín el Grande. Her ex-partner has been arrested as the alleged killer.”