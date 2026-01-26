Outrage in Orihuela Costa as School Endures 118 Days Without Heating





CEIP Playas de Orihuela parents and teachers are holding daily protests as freezing cold classrooms drag on

Orihuela Costa — The classrooms at CEIP Playas de Orihuela have been shivering through winter for 118 consecutive days, and the school community isn’t taking it lying down. Families and teachers have launched a daily peaceful protest to highlight the ongoing lack of gas and heating, a problem that has plagued the school since March 2024.

Each day, parents and staff gather for a photograph in front of the school, marking the unrelenting count of days without heat. The action is meant to publicly show the school community’s unity and to pressure authorities into finally fixing the broken boiler. On Monday, protestors appeared at the school gates waving banners, with support from the STEPV teachers’ union joining the first call to action.

“This isn’t about confrontation,” said the Parent Association (AFA). “It’s about drawing attention to a reality that directly affects the health and well-being of our children. Students are sitting in classrooms in inadequate thermal conditions, especially during the coldest months.”

The AFA stressed that the incidents have been formally reported, yet no effective solution has been provided. They demand immediate action from the authorities to ensure safe, comfortable learning conditions. “Quality education also depends on safe, adequate facilities. Our children’s right to study in dignified conditions cannot keep being violated,” the association added.

Winter Shock

The problem worsened after the Christmas holidays, when an Arctic air mass brought freezing temperatures down to just 3°C in the mornings. Parents and school staff reported children sitting in class bundled in coats and blankets, highlighting the risks of studying in a broken-heated environment.

Despite repeated complaints since July 2024 and a promise from the local Education Councillor Vicente Pina to fix the boiler and restore the gas supply after the holidays, the problem remains unresolved. With no action from the administration, parents even organized to buy space heaters themselves.

CEIP Playas de Orihuela made headlines for being the first school in the area to publicly reveal it had no working boiler, even staging a protest during the Christmas lights ceremony on the Costa. But to this day, neither parents nor staff know when the heating will be restored or the timeline for municipal intervention.

Emergency Measures Miss CEIP Playas

In December, the City Council launched an €18,000 “emergency” contract to restore heating in 16 of Orihuela’s 20 schools. CEIP Playas de Orihuela was notably excluded because its boiler does not use diesel, and authorities claimed the contractor had begun reviewing all boilers under a separate maintenance plan.

Meanwhile, the final council session of 2025 unanimously approved a motion calling for repairs to all school boilers and a full technical review of the climate control systems. The move came after months of protests, growing concern from families, and pressure from local educational communities.

The CEIP Playas de Orihuela community vows to continue its daily protest until heating is fully restored and a permanent solution is implemented.