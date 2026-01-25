Edition 1112 of The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader Newspaper 26 January to 1 February 2026





After more than two decades of delays, legal battles, and mounting frustration, the AP-7 bridge linking Lomas de Cabo Roig to Calle Cabo Creus, the road to San Miguel, that starts in La Regia, Orihuela Costa, is finally moving forward after the High Court of Justice rejected an appeal from Caixabank, clearing the way for the city to seize €1.3 million in guarantees and fund the long-promised pedestrian and traffic improvements.

We report on the proposed strike in Orihuela of garbage collection staff and we also take a look at the proposals made by both Torrevieja and Orihuela at Fitur, the International Tourist Fair in Madrid.