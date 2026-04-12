



Nearly 200 exhibitors and strong visitor turnout underline the city’s growing reputation as a hub for enterprise and innovation on the Costa Blanca.

Expo Torrevieja once again demonstrated its major appeal at the weekend, drawing thousands of visitors to the International Auditorium on the outskirts of the city for one of the region’s leading showcase events.

Other news includes a report on the tragic cycle accident involving 3 Irish holidaymakers in Torremendo and the arrest of an Elche man who was preying on sick patients in Torrevieja hospital.