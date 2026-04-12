



The last remaining suspect in the murder of Belfast man John George has been ordered back to prison in Spain after a judge revoked his bail and criticised him for failing to respect the Spanish justice system.

Johnny Smyth appeared before a court in Torrevieja on Friday for a hearing concerning the conditions of his release. He had been freed from custody in December 2025 after posting a €100,000 bail bond.

Mr George was killed in December 2024 while holidaying in Spain. His body was discovered in an orchard in Rojales, near Torrevieja in the south of Alicante province, on January 7, 2025.

Smyth spent much of 2025 in custody after he was arrested at an Airbnb in northern Portugal in March and extradited to Spain the following month.

Since being granted bail, he has continued to attract the attention of Spanish police. In March this year, Smyth and his wife, Madison Allen, 21, were stopped by officers and found in possession of a number of weapons. Police said a 9mm Star pistol was discovered in the van Smyth was driving. A subsequent search of the couple’s home in Moralet, near Benidorm, uncovered a disassembled revolver and a sawn-off shotgun.

Officers also seized a bulletproof vest, a balaclava, two gloves, a gun magazine, more than 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition and two knives.

The pair were arrested and held for three nights in police cells before being released pending further investigation. The recovered weapons are now being forensically examined to determine whether they were used in any criminal activity, including the murder of Mr George.

At the time of that arrest, Smyth is understood to have claimed he feared for his life following the fatal shooting of Czech national Michael Maly on March 1. Maly had also been under investigation as a suspected accomplice in the killing of Mr George. A 40-year-old man from Manchester has since been arrested in connection with Maly’s murder after his body was found on Rocio del Mar beach in Torrevieja.

Friday’s hearing followed an appeal by the George family against Smyth’s bail. Smyth, 27, also asked the court to ease his release conditions by reducing his sign-on requirement to twice a week and lowering his bail from €100,000 to €30,000.

The court was then shown social media material posted by Smyth and Allen since his release, which allegedly mocked and threatened members of the George family, including Mr George’s father, Billy George.

After reviewing the material, the judge adjourned briefly before ordering Smyth back to prison. In a sharp rebuke, the judge told him he was “returning him to the kingdom” and gave him two days to put his affairs in order. He also said Smyth had shown “no respect” for the Spanish justice system.

Under Spanish law, the €100,000 bail bond may now be retained by the state, with a later decision to determine whether some or all of the money will be forfeited.

The court ruled that the bail granted on December 17, 2025, be set aside and that Jonathan Alan Smyth be remanded in custody without bail until the preliminary murder investigation is concluded.

The George family said afterwards they were relieved by the decision and thanked the judge for considering all of the information presented to the court.