



A major flood defence project is now underway in San Fulgencio, marking a significant step in efforts to protect communities in the flood-prone Vega Baja region from future overflows of the Segura River.

Heavy machinery has begun work on the construction of a nearly one-kilometre-long embankment, or “mota,” east of the town centre. Backed by a €3 million investment from the Valencian regional government, the project is the first of its kind in the area—designed specifically to shield an urban centre from flooding rather than focusing solely on river channel improvements.

The structure will stand up to four metres above sea level and is engineered to retain more than half a million cubic metres of water in the event of severe flooding. It is intended to contain overflow not only from the Segura River but also from the extensive irrigation network that characterises the region’s agricultural landscape.

The initiative follows the devastating floods of September 2019—known locally as the Vega Baja “DANA”—which inundated large parts of the area. At the time, residents and local authorities in San Fulgencio constructed a temporary earth barrier that successfully prevented floodwaters from reaching the town centre. That improvised solution has now evolved into a permanent, engineered defence.

The project, with an estimated construction period of eight months, incorporates an integrated water management system. This includes three internal retention basins, drainage chambers and a stormwater tank capable of holding over 1,000 cubic metres of runoff. Together, these elements are designed to regulate water flow, store excess rainfall and ensure wastewater systems continue functioning during extreme weather events.

Engineers have also planned flexible drainage solutions. In normal conditions, accumulated water can be discharged by gravity into traditional irrigation channels. During flooding, however, mobile pumping systems will be deployed to remove water from within the protected area.

Beyond its technical function, the development will also include the creation of a peri-urban park around the embankment. Plans feature green areas, seating, exercise equipment and tree planting, transforming the site into a community space outside flood events.

However, the project has not been without controversy. It requires the expropriation of 28 plots of largely agricultural land, at an estimated cost of €700,000 to the local council. Some landowners and nearby business operators have expressed concern that the embankment could redirect floodwaters and increase risk in adjacent commercial areas, particularly those near the N-332.

The wider context remains one of incomplete regional flood planning. Larger-scale proposals led by the Segura River authority, including flood corridors and river restoration measures, remain stalled years after the 2019 disaster.

Despite these challenges, the San Fulgencio project represents a rare example of a concrete solution moving forward—an innovative attempt to adapt to increasingly severe weather events while safeguarding both residents and the local economy.