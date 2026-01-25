Scooter Thieves Nabbed After High-Speed Chase in Stolen Car on Orihuela Costa





Three men were arrested in dramatic fashion in Orihuela Costa after allegedly stealing several electric scooters and fleeing in a car that had been reported stolen just a day earlier. The suspects were finally stopped following a police chase that stretched from La Zenia to Campoamor, ending with a foot pursuit straight out of an action movie.

The incident began at the busy Zenia Boulevard shopping centre, where several scooters were stolen in broad daylight. The thieves clearly didn’t count on the lightning-fast response of security guards, who immediately raised the alarm and passed on a detailed description of the suspects and their vehicle to the Local Police.

Within minutes, officers spotted the car leaving the area and gave chase. The pursuit raced through La Zenia and along the N-332, one of the Costa Blanca’s main coastal roads, before police finally managed to intercept the vehicle in Campoamor.

But the drama didn’t end there.

As officers moved in, one of the suspects jumped out of the car and tried to escape on foot. What followed was a full-on sprint through the streets, with one determined police officer chasing him down without hesitation. The impromptu race ended with the suspect tackled and detained, moments before backup arrived.

Police later confirmed that the car used in the getaway had been stolen the previous day in La Vila Joiosa, adding another serious charge to the growing list faced by the suspects.

The three men arrested were aged between 18 and 35 and were unable to produce any form of identification at the time of their detention. Authorities said they are all of Algerian origin. The oldest suspect is 35, while the other two are believed to be between 18 and 25 years old.

The arrests come amid growing concern over a spike in scooter thefts in the area, particularly around Zenia Boulevard, one of the largest shopping centres in the province and a hotspot for both locals and tourists.

In fact, this was not the first recent incident at the same location. Just days earlier, 19-year-old twins were caught red-handed attempting to steal scooters parked at the shopping centre. Security cameras recorded the moment the pair used tools to force open the locks securing the vehicles.

Once again, quick police action foiled the theft. Officers spotted the suspects and gave chase on foot through the sprawling shopping complex. After a tense pursuit through crowds of shoppers, both twins were arrested.

Local Police have praised the close coordination between private security staff and law enforcement, highlighting it as key to preventing thefts and catching suspects quickly.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant, secure scooters with high-quality locks, and report any suspicious behaviour immediately. With summer crowds swelling and personal mobility vehicles increasingly targeted, police say rapid reporting can make all the difference between a clean getaway—and a pair of handcuffs.