Torrevieja Tennis Club Mourns the Death of Founding Member Tomás Bascuñana Cases

Torrevieja Tennis Club has paid a heartfelt tribute to Tomás Bascuñana Cases, one of its founding members and a highly respected figure in veteran tennis, whose dedication to the sport and the club leaves a lasting legacy.

The club announced his passing on 28 October 2026, remembering a man who played an important role in its history and development over more than five decades.

Founded in 1973, Torrevieja Tennis Club has grown into one of the city’s established sporting institutions, thanks in no small part to the commitment of members such as Bascuñana.

His passion for tennis, loyalty to the club and continued involvement in veteran competitions earned him the admiration and respect of generations of players and fellow members.

A Distinguished Veteran Tennis Career

Throughout his sporting career, Bascuñana represented Torrevieja Tennis Club in numerous regional and national team competitions, achieving considerable success.

Among his most memorable achievements was helping the club finish runners-up in the Spanish National Over-65 Team Championship. In the final against Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, he produced an outstanding individual performance, defeating Enric Sanmartí 6-2, 6-1.

He was also a key member of the club’s Over-70 team, which reached several consecutive finals of the Valencian Community Championship.

Continuing to compete in later years, he also represented the club in the Over-75 category, reaching further regional finals.

His achievements reflected not only his competitive spirit and determination, but also an enduring love of tennis that remained with him throughout his life.

A Legacy Beyond the Tennis Court

Beyond his sporting accomplishments, Tomás Bascuñana Cases will be remembered as an integral part of Torrevieja Tennis Club’s history.

As a founding member, he witnessed and helped shape the club’s development from its earliest days into a respected sporting institution.

His friendship, sportsmanship and decades of commitment left a lasting impression on those who had the privilege of knowing him.

In an emotional tribute, the club’s Board of Directors said:

“Today we say goodbye with profound sadness to one of our own, someone who forms part of the foundations and history of our club.

“Tomás leaves behind not only memories of his sporting achievements, but also of the many years of dedication, friendship and love for tennis that he shared with us. His legacy will always remain.”

Torrevieja Tennis Club has extended its deepest condolences to his family, friends and fellow players, while expressing its sincere gratitude for his many years of loyalty and service.

Rest in peace, Tomás Bascuñana Cases. You will always be part of the history of Torrevieja Tennis Club.