Spain U19 to Face England, Netherlands and Ukraine at Pinatar Arena





U.S. and Morocco U20 teams to finalize World Cup preparations in San Pedro del Pinatar

Pinatar Arena has confirmed the lineup of U19 and U20 national teams that will gather at its facilities during the first week of September. From September 2 to 9, the complex will host eight international matches, attracting some of the most promising young talents in world football.

Among the highlights, Spain, England, the Netherlands, and Ukraine U19 squads will meet in a competitive series of friendlies. Meanwhile, the United States and Morocco U20 teams have also chosen Pinatar Arena as their training base, fine-tuning their squads ahead of the U20 World Cup in Chile later this September.

All games will be played on Pinatar Arena’s main pitch, offering football fans the chance to watch future stars in action. Several fixtures are expected to be broadcast live, further boosting the visibility of San Pedro del Pinatar, the Mar Menor region, and Pinatar Arena as premier football destinations in Spain.

The event will not only provide top-level sporting action but also generate a significant boost for the local economy, with more than 1,000 hotel room nights booked during the week-long competition.

By hosting six elite youth teams and nine participating squads in total, Pinatar Arena continues to reinforce its reputation as a benchmark venue for international football preparation.