Torrevieja City Council Opens Registration for Senior Workshops and Courses (September 1–20)





Torrevieja, August 25, 2025.

The Department for Senior Citizens of the Torrevieja City Council has announced that the registration period for this year’s program of workshops and courses will run from Monday, September 1, through Saturday, September 20.

Registrations must be completed in person at the Casa de la Tercera Edad San Pascual (Calle San Pascual, 117), between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

This initiative aims to encourage active aging, wellbeing, and community participation by offering a wide variety of recreational and educational activities. Courses will be held across several municipal venues, including the Municipal Leisure Centre (CMO), the Casa de la Tercera Edad San Pascual, and the La Mata Multipurpose Social Centre.

Activities Available

Participants can choose from an extensive program designed to promote physical health, creativity, and digital skills:

Yoga

Zumba

Tai Chi (including Tai Chi with Fan)

(including Tai Chi with Fan) Line Dancing

Ballroom Dancing

Mobile Phones & Social Media

Crafts

English Language

The City Council encourages all interested residents to register early and take advantage of this opportunity to stay active, learn new skills, and enjoy social activities within the community.