The Torrevieja Audiovisual 2025 National Short Film Festival to Be Held on September 5–6





Torrevieja (25/08/2025).

The 10th edition of the Torrevieja Audiovisual National Short Film Festival will take place on the first weekend of September at the Torrevieja Municipal Theatre. Councillor for Culture, Antonio Quesada, together with filmmaker Lidiana Rodríguez, presented the event today.

The festival is now considered one of the most highly regarded by Spanish filmmakers. It closes Torrevieja’s summer cultural season each year by showcasing the best recent short films from Spain, warmly received by audiences.

On Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6, at 9:00 p.m., talented filmmakers will personally present their works before each screening. All films are in Spanish with English subtitles. Entry is free with an invitation, available via @TorreviejaAudiovisual on Instagram and Facebook until August 1, or directly at the theatre box office on the days of the event (from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.).

This year’s competition program includes

Recognized as one of Spain’s leading short film festivals, with ten short films: five in Animation and five in Fiction, it marks the close of Torrevieja’s summer season with two nights of cinema suitable for young and adult audiences alike.