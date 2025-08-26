Convega Promotes the Vega Baja Brand with Over 50 Initiatives in Four Years





Since 2021, the Consortium for the Economic Development of Vega Baja del Segura (Convega) has carried out more than 50 promotional initiatives under the territorial brand “Vega Baja del Segura – Your Land and Mine”. The goal: to highlight the region’s potential, strengthen its identity, and position it as a sustainable and competitive tourism destination.

Key actions have focused on creating tourism products, promotional campaigns, awareness activities, and community engagement. Among the most significant achievements are the certification of four hiking trails (El Mirador de la Vega, La Caldera Gigante, La Huerta de la Vega, La Algüeda) spanning 80 km across nine municipalities, and the signposting of two coastal stages of the GR-92 Mediterranean Trail, the only officially recognized routes in Valencia. Additionally, Convega established a network of 10 cycling routes covering 200 km and linking 23 municipalities, showcasing the natural, cultural, and water heritage of Vega Baja.

To foster regional pride, Convega produced branded merchandise, 35 tourist postcards, a unified tourism map of 27 towns, a recipe book of traditional dishes, and a guide to seasonal gastronomy. Promotion also included media and social media campaigns, five video spots, and three editions of Fam Trips with tourism experts, journalists, and content creators.

Awareness and education initiatives included five editions of the school contest “Discover Your Region”, engaging 1,200 students. Convega also participated in tourism and gastronomy fairs, distributed promotional material, and secured 15 institutional partnerships supporting the territorial brand.

Looking ahead, Convega is developing a new 2026–2030 Marketing Plan, involving public and private stakeholders. The focus will be on attracting higher-value tourism while ensuring sustainability in environmental, socio-economic, and territorial dimensions, uniting the 27 municipalities of Vega Baja into a reference multi-product tourism destination.