Fairways in Top Form for The Celts’ Summer Showpiece





Last weekend we celebrated our August Championship Day, and once again, we were treated to beautiful golfing weather, reflected in some excellent scoring across all categories.

To Denis and Camillus for preparing the tournament. A big thank you to everyone who made the day run smoothly, The Golf Shop team Martha, Jose, Michael, and Jean – for their efficient teamwork and support. In the Bar & Restaurant, muchas gracias to Marijose, Vanessa, and Gloria – the bocadillos were fantastic! A special mention to Yolanda – the clubhouse is spotless, and your hard work shows!

To Miguel and the course management team – your efforts continue to shine. The course and greens were superb, and it’s great to see the lush fairways.

Medal July Category I, 1st Nick Brooks 66 2nd Camillus Fitzpatrick 71. Category II, 1st Beverly Buckley 66 2nd Daniel Millman 68. Category III, 1st Chris Fyfe 67 2nd Steve Cardwell 70. Crystal July 1st Beverly Buckley 37pts 2nd John O Brien 35pts, 3rd Colm Murphy 35pts.

Golf Prizes, Category I 1st Beverly 39pts 2nd Gareth ORourke 38pts 3rd Clive Jenkins 37pts. Category II 1st Simon Rowlands 40pts 2nd William Thomson 38pts 3rd Ronald De Vos 37pts.

Medal 10th August, Category I, 1st Pavla Serekova 68 2nd Nick Brooks 71. Category II, 1st Pat Coyne 65 2nd Stuart Bulling 72. Category III, 1st Chris Fyfe 67 2nd Richard Heaton 71,

Golf Prizes, Category I 1st Mike Banfield 39pts 2nd Nick Brooks 38pts 3rd Kenny McGeehan 37pts. Category II, 1st Simon Rowlands 39pts, 2nd Holly Thomson 39pts 3rd Dave Somerville 37pts.

Today’s results, NTP’s Alan Campbell (2), Alex Duchart, Tony Burns, Garret O’Rourke and Nick Brooks. Cat. I, John O’Brien 34, Clive Jenkins 33 and Pauvla Serakova 33. Cat. II Tony Burns 38, Bev Buckley 36 and Simon Rowlands 35. Cat III, Holly Thomson 36, Dave Cosson 35 and Kevn Fitzpatrick 33.

Gross prize was won by Nick Brooks 28. Second overall Garret O’Rourke 39 and the winner with 40 pts Tony Stafford.

Congratulations to all the winners and thank you very much to all those who stayed behind for the presentation.