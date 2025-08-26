Orihuela Costa CCA Launches New Season of Social & Cultural Activities from 15th September 2025





The Community Care Association (CCA) is pleased to announce the start of its new season of social and cultural activities beginning Monday, 15th September 2025, at the Centro Cívico Alameda del Mar.

For just €20 annual membership, participants can join as many activities as they wish, ranging from Spanish language classes to art, yoga, crafts, and cultural exchange sessions.

Weekly Programme Highlights

Mondays

Spanish (Foundation, Level 1 & Level 2) – 2:00pm to 5:00pm

Crafts – 4:00pm to 6:00pm (Room 2)

Information Bureau – 2:00pm to 3:30pm (Room 2)

Language Exchange (Spanish/English) – 3:30pm to 5:00pm (Library)

Wednesdays

Art (Watercolour & Freestyle) – 2:00pm to 4:00pm

Spanish Games & Cultural Integration – 2:00pm to 3:30pm (Library)

Yoga for Beginners – 4:00pm to 5:00pm (Mirror Room)

Tutors: Katalin, Raquel, Monica, Paul, and Judith

New Advisory Service in October

In addition, CCA will launch an Information & Advice Bureau this October to guide residents on accessing Social Welfare Service benefits and support available from both Spain and the UK. This service will be run in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department at the Centre and will be open to residents of all ages and nationalities living in Orihuela Costa.

Registration & Contact

Registration Date & Time: Monday, 15th September, 1:00pm–2:00pm (Cafeteria, Centro Cívico Alameda del Mar)

Monday, 15th September, 1:00pm–2:00pm (Cafeteria, Centro Cívico Alameda del Mar) Email: oc.communitycare@gmail.com

CCA welcomes all residents to join, learn, and connect through this vibrant programme of activities.