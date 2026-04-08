



Orihuela City Council has awarded three new contracts aimed at improving road safety, boosting sustainability and strengthening the municipality’s tourism offer, as part of its Destination Tourism Sustainability Plan.

Among the most visible measures is the installation of 20 solar-powered LED lighting columns along the Barranco Rubio seafront promenade in Orihuela Costa. The project, designed to improve road safety in the area, has been awarded to Iluminaciones Granja, S.L. for €37,147, with completion due within 30 days.

The council has also approved new digital equipment for visitor services, including a screen for the 24-hour information point at Orihuela Costa Town Hall, a TV screen and an interactive table for Tourist Info Orihuela. The contract, awarded to Interactive System Developers, S.L. for €14,319.14, aims to modernise visitor assistance and reinforce Orihuela’s tourism communication strategy. The work is expected to be completed within two months.

A third contract has been awarded for the preparation of a new tourism marketing plan, which will update the strategy drawn up in 2023 and set out a fresh five-year roadmap for promoting Orihuela as an accessible, sustainable and diversified destination. The work has been awarded to Sien Consulting Planificación Inteligente, S.L.U. for €12,705, also with a two-month deadline.

Tourism councillor Gonzalo Montoya said the new measures would help make Orihuela “a more attractive and sustainable destination”, strengthening its position as a point of reference for both domestic and international tourism.

The projects are backed by funding from Spain’s Ministry of Industry and Tourism under the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, financed by the European Union’s Next Generation EU programme.