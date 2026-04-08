



Crescendo International Choir will be performing in a preview of the much-anticipated play El hombre del banco (The man on the bench). It will take place Saturday 25 April at 8 pm in the auditorium of the Los Montesinos School of Music and Culture, Calle Zaragoza, 5.

This particular theatrical production aims to be performed nationwide so this is your opportunity to see it now in a local venue. The play was written by Lorenzo Segura and performed by actors Isabel Verdejo and Salva Monleón. They are “certain that this theatrical experience will leave no one unmoved, and they hope its message resonates with you.”



Crescendo International Choir, led by Music Director Irene Oliva, will provide live music for the performance, accompanied by violinist Josep Andreu Martínez. The cost to attend is only €5, with proceeds going to Crescendo International Choir, an association that raises funds for various organizations and charitable causes.

You can purchase your seats in advance through Crescendo members. You can also reserve your seats by completing the following form, and they will be provided to you at the auditorium entrance on the day of the performance: https://forms.gle/RaYftcC4eDMdPhQM7



Doors will open 30 minutes before the show. Seating is limited. Seats will be allocated on a first-served basis.



For more information about the upcoming play, you can also follow the Instagram accounts @elhombredelbanco, @salvamonleon and @isabelverdejo_actriz.





If you are interested in getting involved in singing in Crescendo Choir, you are invited to come to one of their rehearsals. Rehearsals are being held at Rincon de Miguel restaurant in Los Montesinos every Monday from 17:30 to 20:00 from Monday, April 27 until further notice. All singers are welcome.

For more details, see its web site at crescendo-choir.com. You can also follow the group on Facebook at Crescendo Choir. If you have questions, email info@crescendo-choir.com.

The choir would be delighted to welcome new singers. The current choir includes people from England, Scotland, Wales, the US, the Netherlands, Germany, and Scandinavia, among other nationalities. Its music director, Irene Oliva, and pianist Carlos Almela, are both accomplished Spanish musicians.