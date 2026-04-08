



Over the past few days, we have had the pleasure of hosting the Desert Springs Schools Hundred Cricket Tournament, bringing together young cricketing talent from the UK in an atmosphere of high-level competition and great sportsmanship.

Throughout the week, we enjoyed a series of fantastic match days, with competitive games, moments of real quality on the field, and the spirit of the game clearly on display. Once again, our facilities have become a meeting point for international cricket, both at a developmental and competitive level.

The tournament concluded with St Paul’s School taking first place, followed by Reed’s School as runners-up. Individual awards were presented to Sam Francombe as Player of the Tournament, Fergus De Mestre as Best Bowler, and George Cansdale as Best Batsman. The prize-giving ceremony brought a fitting close to a few days that have, without doubt, left a very positive impression.

We are proud to continue hosting events of this calibre and to see Desert Springs further establish itself as a leading destination for cricket, while also contributing to the growing recognition of Almería as an international sports destination. We would like to highlight the role of the Provincial Council of Almería, whose support and funding have made a significant contribution to the staging of this tournament.

Thanks to their involvement, initiatives such as this help to strengthen grassroots sport and position the province as an attractive destination for international sporting events, generating activity, visibility and value for the region.