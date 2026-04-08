



Torrevieja City Council has awarded a €640,211 contract for the repair and refurbishment of outdoor sports courts in La Mata, Cabo Cervera and Los Balcones, in a move aimed at improving safety, accessibility and energy efficiency across key neighbourhood facilities.

The works were approved by the Local Government Board and awarded to Construcciones Hermanos Espín S.L. as part of the council’s wider commitment to upgrading local sports infrastructure and ensuring it can be used in the best possible conditions.

The project will involve the comprehensive refurbishment of facilities at the La Mata multi-sports court in Parque Perfecta Rodríguez, the Cabo Cervera sports court, and the Los Balcones multi-sports courts in Plaza Reina de la Sal. These venues currently suffer from a range of structural and maintenance issues, including deteriorated metal fencing, outdated lighting and construction elements in poor condition, making a full-scale intervention necessary to guarantee user safety and the proper operation of the facilities.

The scheme includes the restoration of the outdoor courts, with work focused on renewing playing surfaces, improving accessibility, and modernising equipment and perimeter enclosures to deliver facilities that are safer, more functional and better suited to current user needs.

Among the main improvements planned are the demolition of damaged elements such as perimeter walls, pavements and existing stands; the replacement of fencing and enclosures in poor condition; the full renewal of playing surfaces; the application of non-slip sports paint with regulation markings; upgrades to access points to improve accessibility; and the installation of efficient LED sports floodlighting.

These measures are expected to make the facilities safer for everyday use and encourage sport both during the day and at night, while also cutting the energy consumption associated with lighting.

With this investment, Torrevieja City Council continues to roll out its policy of improving municipal sports facilities, particularly those located in residential neighbourhoods, which play an important role in promoting physical activity and healthy leisure.

The refurbishment is set to provide residents with modern, accessible facilities, encourage healthier lifestyles and strengthen the role of public spaces as hubs for sport and community life.