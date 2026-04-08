



TORREVIEJA – Club Balonmano Playa Rayito Salinero is preparing to launch a new season at a landmark moment in its history, as the beach handball club celebrates its 10th anniversary and strengthens its standing as one of the sport’s leading names in Spain.

Over the past decade, Rayito Salinero has enjoyed steady growth to become one of the standout clubs on the national circuit, with a regular presence on the Arena Handball Tour and in the country’s major beach handball tournaments. This season, the club will once again compete in First Division in both the men’s and women’s categories, underlining its place among the elite of Spanish beach handball.

Beyond its competitive success, Rayito has built a strong structure with more than 100 players and teams across every age group, from youth level through to senior squads. The club has backed a model based on development, training and high-level competition, an approach that has enabled it to compete regularly in regional and national championships while also securing notable positions in the national rankings in recent seasons.

The club’s official season presentation will take place on Sunday, April 19, at 10.30am in the press room of the Tavi Carmona Sports Centre pavilion, where Rayito Salinero will outline its sporting and organisational objectives for the new campaign.

Key topics to be covered during the event include the competition calendar, participation in regional and national tournaments, the club’s internal organisation, training schedules, kit arrangements and operational rules. Players and families will also have the opportunity to raise questions ahead of the start of the season.

As for preparations, training sessions will initially be held on Sunday mornings until June, in coordination with other clubs in the city to support player development. From mid-June, the club will switch to a weekday schedule, training on Tuesdays and Thursdays as it gears up for the demands of the summer competition calendar.

Rayito Salinero heads into the new season with ambition and optimism, determined to keep competing at the highest level, continue developing players and carry the name of Torrevieja onto the main stages of Spanish beach handball.

The club has invited anyone interested in the project to learn more and become part of an organisation that, 10 years on, continues to grow and cement its place among the sport’s elite.