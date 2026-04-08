



Excitement is building for the return of Expo Torrevieja, one of the Southern Costa Blanca’s most popular lifestyle events, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday, 11 and 12 April, at the Auditorio Internacional de Torrevieja.

Now firmly established as a highlight of the local calendar, the two-day expo promises a lively showcase of everything that makes the area such a vibrant place to live, work and visit. With free admission and free parking, organisers are expecting close to 10,000 visitors over the weekend.

More than 180 exhibitors will be taking part, offering a broad mix of products, services and ideas. Visitors can browse stands from property specialists, legal and financial advisers, health and wellbeing providers, mobility experts, home improvement companies, technology suppliers, artisans and lifestyle businesses. So whether you are looking for practical information, fresh inspiration or simply an enjoyable day out, there will be plenty to see.

One of the expo’s most popular features is the Clubs and Associations Zone, which this year is expected to be bigger than ever. This area highlights the rich community life across Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa and the wider Vega Baja, giving visitors the chance to find out more about local social groups, sports clubs, hobby organisations and volunteering opportunities.

For many, especially newcomers, it is an ideal way to make new connections and discover what the area has to offer.

Charities and community organisations will also be strongly represented, continuing the event’s long-standing tradition of supporting good causes and recognising the valuable work carried out across the Costa Blanca.

Entertainment will add to the atmosphere throughout the weekend, particularly on Saturday, when local performers, choirs and community groups will help bring the event to life. Music, cultural displays and live performances also will reflect the area’s diverse and international character.

The expo will begin for exhibitors with a Friday evening Meet and Greet in the main auditorium, where Torrevieja Mayor Eduardo Dolón is expected to be the keynote speaker. Across the weekend, live talks and demonstrations will keep visitors engaged, while giveaways and spot prizes will add an extra touch of excitement, including the chance for one lucky couple to win a Mediterranean cruise.

Weather permitting, the ever-popular classic car, motorbike and scooter display will return on Sunday morning, adding even more interest to the event grounds.

With doors open from 10:00am to 3:00pm on both days, Expo Torrevieja is once again set to offer a memorable weekend packed with ideas, entertainment and community spirit.