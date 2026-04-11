



A man has been arrested after a dramatic police chase along the Orihuela Costa coastline that began at La Zenia beach and ended with his capture at Cala Capitán in Cabo Roig.

According to Local Police, the suspect allegedly threatened a victim with a knife, assaulted them and caused injuries following a private dispute between the two. He is also accused of extortion during the incident.

Officers moved in after the alleged attack, but the man fled on foot along the coast in an attempt to escape.

What followed was a coordinated police operation involving several Orihuela Local Police patrols. While some officers chased the suspect along the shoreline, other units moved quickly to seal off escape routes from the streets above, closing in on him from all sides.

The pursuit came to an end at Cala Capitán, where the suspect reportedly found himself surrounded by what police described as a “blue wall” of officers. With nowhere left to run, he was overpowered and arrested at the scene.

Police also seized the knife allegedly used in the attack.

The victim was treated for injuries, while the suspect has been placed at the disposal of the court.

The incident sparked a major response along one of the busiest stretches of the Orihuela Costa, with officers acting swiftly to prevent the suspect from escaping through the beachside area.

Local Police praised the work of all units involved in the operation and said the arrest demonstrated their commitment to keeping Orihuela’s beaches safe.