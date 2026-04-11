



The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, has urgently called on Spain’s central government to deploy more Guardia Civil officers, warning that the city faces an “extremely serious” security situation ahead of the busy holiday season.

In a formal letter to government delegate Manuel Pineda, Dolón demanded immediate reinforcement of personnel and resources, urging the Ministry of the Interior to “take the issue seriously” or risk potential consequences in the months ahead.

The appeal follows a violent incident on 2 April along the seafront, where a street vendor allegedly threatened officers with a knife and slashed all four tyres of a police vehicle. Local police were forced to draw a firearm to subdue the suspect in a crowded area during Easter celebrations. The man was arrested with assistance from an off-duty officer.

City officials say the episode highlights a wider problem of rising insecurity, pointing to recent shootings, violent assaults and homicides. The mayor’s office argues that Torrevieja is frequently cited among Spanish cities with the highest crime rates and insists current policing levels are inadequate.

According to the council, the Guardia Civil operates with as few as three patrols per shift, forcing the Local Police to cover serious crimes such as domestic violence and theft—areas typically under national jurisdiction. “We cannot cope alone,” said security councillor Federico Alarcón.

The letter also stresses the need to tackle illegal street trading, described by the council as both an economic and public safety issue. Recent operations targeting counterfeit goods have led to confrontations, including threats against senior police officers and previous outbreaks of violence.

While the mayor praised the efforts of existing officers, he warned that without urgent reinforcements, the situation could escalate further as visitor numbers surge in the coming months.