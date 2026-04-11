



Elche CF reignited their fight for survival with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Valencia CF at the Martínez Valero, combining defensive resilience with a decisive second-half strike from Cepeda.

Under mounting pressure after recent setbacks, Elche approached the contest with urgency and intent, seeking to reassert themselves on home soil. They dominated early possession, probing patiently, though clear opportunities were limited. Valencia, however, fashioned the better chances before the break. Sadiq tested Matías Dituro with a header, while a remarkable long-range attempt from Comert narrowly missed with the goalkeeper off his line. The clearest opening fell to Beltrán, who inexplicably fired wide from close range after excellent work by Rioja.

The match remained finely balanced at half-time, but Valencia again threatened early in the second period. Rioja continued to cause problems down the flank, delivering dangerous balls into the area, while Ramazani and Beltrán both went close. Elche, meanwhile, struggled to create meaningful chances but stayed disciplined and compact.

The turning point arrived against the run of play. A turnover high up the pitch allowed Febas to surge forward and pick out Cepeda, who showed composure inside the box to slot past Dimitrievski and spark celebrations among the home supporters.

Valencia responded immediately, pushing forward with renewed intensity. Ramazani came closest, forcing a crucial save from Dituro, who proved decisive throughout. The Argentine goalkeeper was again called into action late on, denying efforts from Diego López and others as Valencia piled on the pressure.

Despite the visitors’ dominance in the closing stages, Elche held firm with determination and organisation, preserving a vital clean sheet. The final whistle confirmed a crucial three points, keeping their survival hopes alive and injecting renewed belief into a side that continues to fight against the odds.