



Espai La Senieta, Moraira

More than sixty guests attended the Valencian Freemasons Provincial Piano Recital on Saturday evening at Espai La Senieta, where an exceptional programme of classical music was delivered by four rising young musicians under the guidance of renowned pianist and Professor István Székely of Katarina Gurska School of Music in Madrid and the Franz Liszt Centre for Gifted Pianists in Nucia.

Organised by W. Bro. Peter Johnson, the event featured performances of works by celebrated composers including Bach, Chopin, Liszt, Debussy, and Brahms. Professor Székely introduced his students — Arianna Roselló Sanchez, Isabel Cabrera Oláh, Daniel Kovacs, and Luis Cabello: each of whom delivered performances that impressed both seasoned concert‑goers and newcomers alike.

Audience members praised the clarity, confidence, and musical maturity displayed by the students, whose interpretations brought warmth and energy to the evening. Professor Székely expressed his gratitude to attendees, explaining that his aim this year was to give his students the opportunity to shine.

He added that next year he intends to personally perform half of the concert, a promise warmly received by the audience.

At the close of the recital, W. Bro. Peter Johnson presented each performer with a Chocolate Easter Egg as a gesture of appreciation.

The event also served as a successful fundraiser, generating over €1,000 through ticket sales and a well‑supported bar, managed by W. Bro. Malcolm March, Margaret March, and Florence Johnson.

Proceeds will contribute to ongoing charitable initiatives within the community, including the refurbishment of the new Marina Alta Masonic Centre in Ondara.

The Valencian Freemasons Provincial Piano Recital once again demonstrated the power of music to bring people together, celebrate emerging talent, and support meaningful causes.

For more information on Freemasonry in the Province of Valencia or to enquire about becoming a Freemason, visit www.glpvalencia.com or email Matthew James on sec@glpvalencia.com.

ENDS

Photographs

1. W. Bro. Peter Johnson thanks Professor Székely

2. Arianna Roselló Sanchez

3. Isabel Cabrera Oláh

4. Daniel Kovacs

5. Luís Cabello

6. W. Bro. Peter Johnson presents chocolate Easter Eggs to the performers

Notes for Editors

Contact for Media Enquiries

Stephen Young

Communications Officer – Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia

Email: prensa@glpvalencia.com

WhatsApp: 664 661 106

About the Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia

The Freemasons of Valencia are part of the Grand Lodge of Spain and, in turn, part of the World’s largest non-religious fraternal Organisation. There are 24 Masonic Lodges which meet up regularly across the Valencian Region.

Freemasonry has a deep commitment to community service, fostering friendship and fellowship amongst its members and raising funds for local charities.