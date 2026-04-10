



An Irish naval officer remains in a critical condition after being struck by a car during a cycling holiday in Spain.

Donal Goulding, a Senior Chief Petty Officer with the Irish Naval Service, was among a group of cyclists involved in a serious collision near the Costa Blanca on Wednesday. Two other members of the group were also taken to hospital, while Goulding suffered the most severe injuries and is currently in a coma.

He is being treated at Vinalopó Hospital in Elche, south of Alicante.

The incident has prompted an outpouring of support from friends, fellow cyclists and members of the wider community, with an online fundraising campaign launched to help cover the cost of travel and accommodation for Goulding’s family as they make their way to Spain to be at his bedside.

Friends described Goulding, known to many as “Donie”, as a dedicated public servant and a much-loved figure both within the Naval Service and in his local community. Alongside his military career, he is said to have had a longstanding passion for cycling and was an active member of the Ballincollig Crusaders Cycling Club.

According to those close to him, annual cycling trips to Spain had become a cherished tradition, with members of the club travelling to the Orihuela Costa area to ride with local cycling friends.

SEE ALSO: Three Irish cyclists seriously injured after car collision near La Pedrera reservoir in Orihuela

A friend, Dave O’Leary, said Goulding had travelled to Spain on April 8 for what was expected to be another week of cycling and companionship in the sun. After collecting their bikes, the group had set out on a short ride when several cyclists were struck by a car.

O’Leary said Goulding’s injuries were the most serious and described the situation as critical. He added that the family now faces significant unexpected costs as they try to remain close to him during his treatment in Spain.

The fundraising appeal has already attracted strong support, raising more than €34,000 towards a target of €60,000 in less than 24 hours.

Supporters say the campaign reflects the esteem in which Goulding is held by those who know him. Friends have described him as a man known for his generosity, kindness and readiness to help others — qualities they say are now being returned in full as the community rallies around him and his family.

Image courtesy go fundmepage which can be found here.