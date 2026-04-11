



Eleven pupils with special educational needs (SEN) at a temporary school in Torrevieja have gone without a dedicated support educator for more than 18 months, prompting growing frustration among families.

Parents say the absence of this specialist staff member—responsible for providing personalised care, supporting daily needs, and helping students develop communication and independence—has severely impacted inclusion. The affected children include those with autism and rare conditions who require consistent, structured support.

The delay stems from a complex administrative process involving multiple regional departments. Although the post falls outside the Education Ministry’s direct control, families argue that bureaucratic hurdles should not override the urgent needs of vulnerable students.

The Valencian regional government (Generalitat) now insists the position has been formally created and will be filled “imminently” once classes resume after the holidays.

Parents have spent over a year seeking answers from both regional and local authorities, with limited clarity. While some parent associations and officials claim efforts have been made and progress achieved, others argue meaningful action only followed public pressure.

The situation is further complicated by plans to open a new temporary school aimed at easing overcrowding. Families warn the mid-year relocation of students—some for just two months—could disrupt stability, particularly for SEN pupils, and may trigger fresh delays in securing essential support staff. Concerns also remain over transport provision and the impact of repeated school changes on children’s wellbeing.