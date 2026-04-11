



In Torrevieja, the new multi-purpose municipal building on Avenida de las Habaneras is now operating at full capacity, bringing together a wide range of public services under one roof.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón described the six-storey facility as a “strategic hub” for delivering key public policies in youth services, training, social welfare and culture. The building houses a training centre, youth leisure centre, multi-use cultural classrooms, social services units, municipal staff offices and rehearsal spaces for musicians and choirs.

Among its core services are specialised social care programmes, including support for people with severe mental health conditions and dedicated intervention teams for children and adolescents. The centre also provides activities for older residents, as well as classes in yoga, tai chi and other cultural programmes.

A major highlight is the newly opened Youth Leisure Centre, designed as an accessible meeting space for young people. From May, it will operate daily from 8:00 to 22:00, offering a mix of recreational and educational activities aimed at encouraging social development and participation.

The building also hosts the City Council’s new Training and Development Centre, created to improve the skills of municipal employees and enhance the quality of public services. Equipped with modern classrooms and facilities for in-person and online learning, the centre aims to become a benchmark for public-sector training in the region.

According to officials, the initiative will prioritise internal talent, allowing qualified municipal staff to take part as trainers, while also seeking external funding to ensure long-term sustainability.

Overall, the multi-use complex consolidates a broad range of services in a single location, reinforcing the council’s commitment to modern, accessible and integrated public service provision.