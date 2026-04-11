



In Torrevieja, nine out of ten residents rate the municipal water service positively, according to the latest 2025 customer satisfaction survey conducted by AGAMED in collaboration with the local council.

The study, based on interviews with 100 adult customers responsible for household utility contracts, found an overall satisfaction score of 7.7 out of 10. While 71% of respondents said they were satisfied with the service, a further 19% described it as acceptable, bringing total positive or neutral ratings to 90%.

Key aspects driving satisfaction include the continuity of supply, which received the highest score at 8.67, and water pressure, rated at 8.01. Customers also gave relatively strong marks to bill clarity and ease of understanding (7.36). Meanwhile, perceptions of pricing improved compared to previous years, rising to 6.31.

The survey also highlights strong customer loyalty, with a score of 7.53, and a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 28%, indicating a solid willingness among users to recommend the service.

Water supply ranked as the most highly valued municipal service in Torrevieja, with 27% of respondents placing it first, ahead of waste collection and electricity services (both at 20%).

In terms of corporate image, AGAMED’s environmental commitment and biodiversity efforts received particularly high recognition, scoring 7.95, the highest-rated attribute in this category.

Among additional services, customers identified alert notifications via SMS or email as the most important feature, chosen by 35% of those surveyed.

The findings also show that telephone support remains the preferred customer service channel, used by 69% of respondents, followed by in-person offices (18%) and online services (4%).

Overall, the results point to consistently strong public confidence in Torrevieja’s water supply system, with service reliability emerging as its most valued attribute.