



Three cyclists were injured, one critically and two seriously, after being struck by a car on the CV-925 near La Pedrera reservoir in Orihuela on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened at about 3.36pm at kilometre 9 of the road linking the Torremendo area with Pilar de la Horadada, close to the village of Torremendo. Officers from the Civil Guard Traffic Unit and Orihuela Local Police attended the scene.

The injured cyclists, Irish nationals aged 56, 59 and 62, were riding in a group of six when they were hit as they entered the roundabout connecting the CV-925 and CV-950.

Emergency services dispatched two SAMU units, one basic life support unit and a patient transport vehicle. Two of the injured men were taken to Vega Baja Hospital suffering multiple injuries, while the third was transferred to Vinalopó Hospital in Elche with a head injury.

Video recorded by one of the cyclists appears to show the group entering the roundabout moments before the collision. The footage suggests the car failed to give way and entered at a speed that left the driver unable to avoid hitting several riders, despite veering towards the hard shoulder. At least two of the cyclists can be seen signalling with their hands as they approached the junction.

The Civil Guard is investigating the 73-year-old man for reckless driving. It is thought that he possibly pressed the accelerator instead of the break causing him to speed into the group of cyclists.

The CV-925 and adjoining CV-950 have seen a number of serious accidents in recent years, including fatal crashes. The route around the reservoir, between Torremendo and Vistabella, is popular with tourists, foreign residents, walkers, cyclists and motorcyclists, and carries a high volume of mixed traffic.

In late 2022, the regional government installed speed-reduction measures along the stretch crossing the dam and created parking areas at viewpoints overlooking the reservoir, following concerns about dangerous driving and informal motorcycle racing. Last year, a young motorcyclist died on the same stretch in a collision with a car.