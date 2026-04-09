



A central stretch of Ramón Gallud Street in Torrevieja has been closed to traffic until mid-June as stormwater drainage works resumed following the Easter break.

According to Torrevieja Local Police, work restarted on Wednesday at 10am at the junction with Calle María Parodi, with road traffic affected throughout the duration of the project. Temporary, signposted diversions will be in place.

Drivers heading towards the seafront via Ramón Gallud are being redirected along C/Azorín or diverted left onto C/Joaquín Chapaprieta. Heavy vehicles, including trucks and buses, will be barred from the area and must use Calle Orihuela instead.

The works, being carried out by water company Agamed, will also force the temporary closure of the busy bus stop near Hotel Fontana, one of the main stops in the town centre.

However, confusion has already arisen over transport arrangements. The Fontana stop has been out of service for more than a week, despite the street briefly reopening before Easter, with no official notification from the City Council or bus operator Avanza.

Local police have yet to confirm alternative locations for city and school bus stops. During earlier phases of the works, a temporary stop was set up near Waldo Calero Square, close to the tourist train.

Opposition PSOE spokesperson Bárbara Soler criticised the lack of communication, claiming many passengers were left waiting at the closed stop unaware that services had not resumed. Several key bus routes, including school services, pass through the Fontana stop.

Police have urged drivers and residents to follow diversion signs and plan journeys in advance to minimise disruption.