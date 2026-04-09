



“The Magic Starts With A Child’s Smile”

A new theatre production with strong ties to Spain’s Costa Blanca will be presented in New York this summer.

Snazzy, a new play written and produced by British actor Joe Staton and presented by RiffRaff NYC, will be featured as part of the New York Theatre Festival in July.

The production will run at the LATEA Theater in New York on July 21, July 22, and July 25, 2026.

Snazzy tells the true story behind the creation of one of the world’s most recognisable face-painting brands, Snazaroo — a company founded by Staton’s parents in the 1980s.

What began as a small creative venture grew into a globally successful brand that has brought joy to children across generations.

The play is based on A Snazzy Tale, written by Staton’s mother, who now lives in the village of Jalón and is well known locally through her Daadi Clothes Swapping initiative, with shops in Jalón and Moraira.

The 90-minute dramedy explores the relationship behind the business — a story of love, loss, entrepreneurship, and perseverance.

Joe Staton has particularly strong ties to the Costa Blanca. He spent part of his childhood in the region and attended Laude The Lady Elizabeth School in Jalón, graduating in 2013.

His early theatre experiences in the area played a major role in shaping his career. “My love for acting and theatre was really born on the Costa Blanca,” says Staton. “I regularly performed with Careline Theatre in Alcalalí and other venues across the region.

I owe a great deal of my career to the Costa Blanca, and the idea of bringing my mum’s story back there one day would be incredibly meaningful — it would truly feel like bringing everything full circle.”

Now based in New York, Staton is a British actor, producer, and co-artistic director of RiffRaff NYC, a theatre and film company dedicated to supporting immigrant artists.

He is also a company member of the Ensemble Shakespeare Company.

Snazzy marks his debut as a playwright. Casting is currently underway, with British actor Ross Mason confirmed to play Paul, and Brenna Peerbolt in talks to take on the role of Lauren.

British actors Truman Gaudoin, Ronan Spierenburg, and Naomi Orange will form part of the ensemble, portraying multiple roles. Additional casting will be announced.

British actress and director Chloe Champken is set to direct. Champken and Staton have collaborated on multiple productions and are both company members of the Ensemble Shakespeare Company.

Champken is also a frequent visitor to Altea and other areas across the Costa Blanca, further strengthening the production’s connection to the region.

While the play will premiere in New York this summer, there are hopes to bring Snazzy closer to home in the future, including potential performances in Spain and the Costa Blanca.