



The Vega Baja has emerged as the driving force behind construction in Alicante province, recording a sharp surge in new developments during 2025.

According to figures released by the Alicante College of Architects, the region topped the provincial ranking with 885,661 square metres of new-build projects and 3,420 homes approved, accounting for 34% of all construction activity. The total represents a 57.4% increase compared to 2024, marking a strong rebound after a slowdown the previous year.

The comarca now sits well ahead of the city of Alicante, which registered just over 2,000 new homes, highlighting the scale of growth along the southern Costa Blanca.

Tourist Housing Driving the Boom

The surge is largely being fuelled by demand for tourist housing, with major developments underway across the area. Key projects include La Hoya in Torrevieja, Villa Amalia, La Coronelita, Lo Marabú in Rojales, El Mirador in Guardamar, and large-scale plans in Orihuela Costa and Pilar de la Horadada.

Much of this expansion is taking place on land approved before the 2008 property crash but left undeveloped for years. Now, with renewed demand, construction is progressing rapidly — often with infrastructure and housing being built simultaneously.

Property prices reflect strong international demand, with many homes sold off-plan for around €350,000. Buyers are predominantly foreign, particularly from northern and central Europe, including Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Scandinavian countries, with fewer buyers from the UK, Germany and France. Prices at this level are largely out of reach for local residents.

Cranes Dominate the Skyline

The construction boom is visible across the region, with tower cranes dominating the skyline, particularly along coastal areas and nearby towns such as San Fulgencio, Benijófar, Los Montesinos and Daya Vieja.

Some developments have also sparked controversy, particularly where land has been reclassified for urban use in environmentally sensitive areas, including parts of Sierra Escalona and areas near La Mata lagoon.

Province-Wide Growth – But Little Renovation

The Vega Baja figures form part of a wider construction surge across Alicante province, where total project volume rose by nearly 35% in the second half of 2025.

However, renovation activity remains comparatively low in the Vega Baja. Despite some growth, the region ranks near the bottom provincially for residential refurbishment, with Torrevieja accounting for just a small share of activity.