



It was October when we came to Altaona last and it was a very pleasant 25c – thankfully the weather was the same today with a bit of a breeze which was actually welcome. A fairly early start for some heading this far into the Murcian countryside and thankfully nearly everybody was on time, even with a bit of traffic on the motorway.

A couple of last-minute cancellations were unfortunate and do cause a bit of a headache for the Pro Shop and Secretary. Life happens, we know. A big thank you to Charlie in the ProShop this morning, he assisted in a most efficient manner. Also a big thank you to all the staff – the new clubhouse is lovely.

A course that generally improves each time we play, even with a few dodgy holes that not many of us like at all (the 12th, enough said!). The greens gave the most trouble, being fluffy, slow and generally hard to read – although there was one person today (read on!) who seemed to ignore all that.

The scores are as follows:

Gold: Kenny Winton (36 points)

Silver: Denis Ryan (39 points and best score of the day)

Bronze: Alan “Super Green Reader Extraordinaire” Bryce (32 points)

One “Two” today taking the rollover pot and this week’s pot in its entirety (a fat pot!) was expertly taken by the above-mentioned Alan Bryce who read the fluffy greens proficiently today – well done! Nearest the Pins were Rob Fyfe (3rd) Alan Bryce (8th), Richard McCann (11th) and Kenny Winton (17th).

The football card winner with Doncaster was Nigel Hinds and our “McBride Bottle” will be enjoyed this evening by Andrew Jones. Two best guests today were Martin Greenaway (33 pts) and Donal McCann (30 pts) taking home a prized box of SMGS balls! We also had a Singles Knockout Match between Barry “BTB” Roehrig and Darren Hancock with Snr Hancock winning 4&3. Well done all.

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This week we also made one of our regular Blob Tin donations to The Pink Ladies & Panthers at their Playa Flamenca office. Our Captain, Mick Pryke (pictured below), handed over €200 to Sandra (Vice President) and Carol on Tuesday, 7 April. They do amazing work with both men and women for any cancer-related checks and queries. Our next Blob Tin will be going to The Butterfly Children. Thanks to all our generous members.

Pictured left – The Pink Ladies (Carol, Mick Pryke (Captain) and Sandra). Pictured right (L to R) Denis Ryan (Silver), Tony Smale (PBomber returns!), Paul Lamber (Vice-Captain), Martin Greenaway (Best Guest), Donal McCann (2nd Best Guest) and Andrew Jones (McBride Bottle).