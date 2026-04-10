



With free admission, organisers are expecting close to 10,000 visitors over the weekend and more than 180 exhibitors showcasing a wide range of products, services and ideas.

The exhibition will begin for exhibitors with a welcome Meet and Greet tomorrow, Friday, at 7.30pm in the Chamber Hall of the Auditorium, where Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolón will present the city’s strategic development projects currently under way.

TORREVIEJA, 9 April 2026

Expo Torrevieja 2026, one of the most popular lifestyle events in the southern Costa Blanca, will take place on Saturday 11 April and Sunday 12 April at the Torrevieja International Auditorium.

Now firmly established as a highlight of the local calendar, the two-day exhibition promises to be a lively showcase of everything that makes the area such a vibrant place to live, work and visit. With free entry and free parking, organisers are expecting around 10,000 visitors across the weekend.

More than 180 exhibitors will be taking part, offering a broad mix of products, services and ideas. Visitors will be able to browse stands from property specialists, legal and financial advisers, health and wellbeing providers, mobility experts, home improvement companies, technology suppliers, artisans and lifestyle businesses. Whether attending in search of practical information, fresh inspiration or simply an enjoyable day out, there will be plenty to discover.

One of the exhibition’s most popular features is the Clubs and Associations Zone, which this year is expected to be bigger than ever. The area highlights the rich community life of Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa and the wider Vega Baja region, giving visitors the chance to learn more about local social groups, sports clubs, hobby organisations and volunteering opportunities. For many, particularly newcomers to the area, it offers an ideal way to make connections and discover what the region has to offer.

Charities and community organisations will also be strongly represented, continuing the event’s long-standing tradition of supporting good causes and recognising the valuable work carried out across the Costa Blanca.

Entertainment will help create a lively atmosphere throughout the weekend, especially on Saturday, when local performers, choirs and community groups will help bring the event to life. Music, cultural displays and live performances will also reflect the area’s diverse and international character.

The event will begin for exhibitors with a welcome Meet and Greet on Friday at 7.30pm in the Chamber Hall of the International Auditorium, where Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolón will give a presentation on the strategic city projects currently being implemented in the municipality.

Throughout the weekend, talks and live demonstrations will keep visitors engaged, while prize draws and surprise giveaways will add an extra element of excitement, including the chance for one lucky couple to win a Mediterranean cruise. Weather permitting, the ever-popular display of classic cars, motorcycles and scooters will return on Sunday morning, adding even more interest to the event grounds.

With doors open from 10am to 3pm on both days, Expo Torrevieja is once again set to deliver a memorable weekend full of ideas, entertainment and community spirit.