Ukrainian Community in Torrevieja Marks Independence Day with Call for Support





Torrevieja, August 24, 2025.

The Ukrainian community of Torrevieja took to the streets this Sunday to celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day, once again reaffirming their nation’s sovereignty amid the ongoing Russian invasion, now in its fourth year.

Around 300 people gathered in the Plaza de la Constitución, carrying yellow-and-blue flags, singing the Ukrainian anthem, and displaying messages for peace, resistance, and gratitude toward Spain for welcoming refugees. The march concluded at the Parque de las Naciones, where cultural performances and community events brought together many more Ukrainian residents.

The demonstration was organized by the Ukrainian Association of Torrevieja, led by Natalia Zhezhnyavska. The event also drew local political representatives, including the Councilor for International Residents, Guitte Lund, and Councilor for Social Services, Óscar Urtasun, along with Vox councilors Salvador Ruso and Yolanda Cabezuelo.

Torrevieja’s Ukrainian population has grown significantly since the start of the war, rising from about 4,000 to 10,000 residents in just four years, making it the city’s largest foreign community. They are followed by the Russian community, with around 6,000 residents, whose presence has been less affected by international sanctions due to their continued investments in the local real estate market.

Despite occasional tensions—such as initial controversy over a Russian film festival in 2022 or an isolated bar altercation—relations between Ukrainians and Russians in Torrevieja remain largely respectful and without major incidents.

The demonstration highlighted both the resilience of Torrevieja’s Ukrainian community and their determination to keep international attention focused on the fight for sovereignty and peace in their homeland.

Images courtesy of Objectivo Torrevieja