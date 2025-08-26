Orihuela Pushes Green Tourism with New LED Lighting Project

Orihuela, August 25, 2025.
Orihuela is stepping up its Tourism Sustainability Plan (PSTD) with a new contract to oversee energy efficiency works in key coastal areas. The project management and safety coordination contract, worth €6,897, has been awarded to ESTUDIOS Y PROYECTOS FRALOIR, S.L., funded by the EU’s Next Generation program.

The works will replace traditional public lighting with low-consumption LED systems in tourist hotspots such as Punta Prima, Playa Flamenca, La Zenia, Cabo Roig, and Campoamor. The initiative will cut energy use, lower CO₂ emissions, and reduce municipal costs, reinforcing Orihuela’s commitment to greener, more sustainable tourism.

