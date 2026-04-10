



A property developer has submitted plans to build a 10-storey hotel and tourist apartment complex in La Mata, Torrevieja, marking the latest in a wave of major tourism-driven developments in the area.

Duly Investment Home has applied to Torrevieja City Council to redevelop a 12,000-square-metre plot between the N-332 and Avenida de los Europeos. The proposal includes two stepped high-rise blocks combining hotel accommodation with around 120 tourist apartments.

The project requires a planning modification to increase the permitted height from four to ten storeys while reducing the building footprint. Developers say this would allow more open space for leisure areas, green zones and complementary services.

If approved, the complex would offer around 8,000 square metres of built space and operate under a hotel-style management model aimed at both short- and long-stay visitors. Construction is expected to take around 30 months.

Third Major Hotel Proposal This Year

The project is the third similar application submitted in Torrevieja in recent months, reflecting growing demand for tourist accommodation. Other proposals include a four-star hotel on Avenida de la Libertad and another hotel development planned for La Veleta.

Tourism Boom Driving Development

Developers argue the scheme will boost tourism, attract new visitors and help extend the holiday season, benefiting local businesses such as hospitality and retail.

However, the scale of the project — significantly taller than most surrounding buildings — and its proximity to the La Mata natural park have raised concerns. Although promoters insist the nearby N-332 road acts as a barrier minimising environmental impact, the site lies close to protected land.

They also claim the modification is minor and compliant with planning regulations, allowing for a simplified environmental approval process.

Summary:

Plans have been submitted to build a 10-storey hotel and tourist apartment complex in La Mata, Torrevieja. The project is part of a growing trend of tourism-led development in the area, though concerns remain over its height and proximity to protected natural land.