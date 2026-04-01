



A fresh political storm has broken out in Orihuela after former PP President, councillor and current municipal adviser, Dámaso Aparicio, emerged as the sole remaining candidate to become manager of the municipal waste company, in a recruitment process the opposition has condemned as “tailor-made”.

Aparicio is now the only contender left for the top job at Servicio de Gestión Medioambiental de Orihuela (SGM), the public company created to run the town’s waste collection service, after the other three applicants were excluded for failing to provide the required documentation.

His candidacy now moves to the final stage, an interview scheduled for next Thursday, where he will be assessed on management, leadership, decision-making, communication and suitability for the role.

The post carries a salary of up to €80,000 a year, fuelling accusations from opposition parties that the appointment was effectively designed for a political insider.

Ciudadanos spokesman José Aix said the process exposed what he called the “hypocrisy” of the PP, accusing senior figures of using municipal companies to place allies in well-paid jobs. Cambiemos spokesperson Leticia Pertegal went further, saying it had been obvious from the outset that the role would go to Aparicio.

The row has widened because Aparicio has also applied for a separate post linked to the human resources department, where another former PP councillor, Mariola Rocamora, is also among the candidates, although she has reportedly been asked to provide proof of qualifications.

The controversy comes at a time when Orihuela City Council is pressing ahead with the expansion of SGM, which is due to take on waste collection after already assuming responsibility for maintenance of coastal roads.

The council has meanwhile announced the addition of six new trucks and five support vehicles for cleaning and refuse collection services across the municipality, including the coast and outlying districts.

The fleet upgrade forms part of a wider plan to modernise a service long criticised for outdated vehicles, repeated breakdowns and poor performance. A further seven garbage trucks are due to arrive later this month, representing an investment of €1.85 million. The coalition government is also considering spending almost €20 million over the next six years to overhaul the service.

The issue is especially sensitive because residents have seen the annual rubbish tax soar from €70 to €202, while frustration continues over delays in launching the new waste collection model. Critics argue that while the council promises reform and savings, Orihuela taxpayers are being asked to foot the bill for political appointments as well as a service still struggling to deliver.

Aparicio on his election to the Presidency of the Orihuela Partido Popular in 2017.