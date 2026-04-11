



The Orihuela City Council has formally urged the owners of the historic Cabo Roig Tower to undertake urgent restoration works on the 16th-century monument, which is protected as a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC).

The directive follows an inspection carried out by Councillor for Urban Planning Matías Ruiz, accompanied by the municipal archaeologist and a technical architect. Representatives of the property owners were also present during the visit, which aimed to outline the necessary steps for rehabilitating the structure after recent damage and longstanding maintenance concerns.

The tower—built as part of a coastal defensive system against Berber pirate attacks—sustained significant structural damage when part of a palm tree collapsed against its exterior, leaving a visible crack. Officials also identified additional deterioration and alterations that compromise the monument’s historical integrity.

According to Ruiz, the City Council’s priority is not only to repair the damage but to restore the tower to its original 16th-century configuration. This includes removing later additions deemed incompatible with the structure’s heritage value, notably two vertical elements on the upper section that do not belong to the original design.

Standing approximately 18 metres high and 12 metres in diameter, the cylindrical watchtower occupies a strategic position on Cabo Roig, rising around 20 metres above sea level. Its restoration is expected to follow the model of similar coastal fortifications in the province, such as the Torre de l’Aguiló, the Torre Horadada, and the Torre del Tamarit.

Responsibility for financing the works lies with the owners, in accordance with heritage protection laws, although the council has indicated it will provide guidance on available grant schemes.

Beyond the tower itself, authorities have also raised concerns about landslides affecting a nearby stretch of the coastal “Blue Trail,” which runs adjacent to privately owned land. The City Council is coordinating with regional and national authorities to clarify jurisdiction and ensure compliance with environmental and coastal regulations.

Ruiz noted that the owners have so far shown a cooperative attitude but warned that failure to comply with legal obligations could trigger enforcement measures. Under heritage legislation, persistent non-compliance could ultimately lead to expropriation to safeguard the monument.

Built in the 16th century, the Cabo Roig Tower formed part of a network of coastal defensive structures designed to detect and signal pirate incursions. Its elevated entrance, circular plan and reinforced base remain characteristic features of this defensive architecture.

The council has expressed its long-term intention for the tower to become accessible to the public once restoration is complete, integrating it into the region’s cultural and historical offering.