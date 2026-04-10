



As excitement builds for Studio 32’s upcoming production of 9 to 5: The Musical, much of the magic begins long before the curtain rises.

Behind the creative vision of set designer Mark Feakins is a talented team of workshop specialists who transform ideas into the spectacular world audiences see on stage. Joiners, electricians, painters and technicians work quietly behind the scenes, building, wiring and painting the sets that bring the production to life.

While the actors deliver the humour, energy and emotion of the story, the set and lighting design create the environment that makes the performance truly immersive. Together, they turn great theatre into a memorable experience.

Following the resounding success of Studio 32’s last musical, Sister Act, expectations are high for this much-anticipated new production. In the company’s famously busy “Harry Potter” workshop — affectionately named for the magical transformations that happen there — creativity is in full swing.

Here, raw materials become office desks, towering set pieces and colourful backdrops, all crafted with skill and dedication by a team whose work is rarely seen but always felt.

When audiences take their seats for 9 to 5: The Musical, they will witness not only the talent on stage, but also the craftsmanship and creativity of Studio 32’s workshop team working behind the scenes.”

WED 27, THU 28, FRI 29 MAY AT 7.30PM & SAT 30 MAY 2026 AT 2PM & 7.30PM

Tickets €12 / BUY TICKETS in local outlets:

Catral – Food & Drink Store

La Marina – Cards and More

Villamartin – The Post Shop

Dona Pepa – The Post Box

Benijofar – The Post Room

Benimar – The Card Shop