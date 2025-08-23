Orihuela to Invest Over €200,000 in Animal Protection Center Renovation





Orihuela City Council has announced a major renovation project for the municipality’s Animal Protection Center (CPA), located in San Bartolomé. The initiative, led by the Department of Health under Councillor Irene Celdrán, carries a budget of €207,136 and an expected completion time of three months.

The refurbishment comes in response to a series of technical reports highlighting serious deficiencies in the aging facility. Issues include deterioration of the resin coating that waterproofs the floors—causing widespread surface damage—detachment of ceramic tiles from walls, and persistent problems with the sanitation network, which has led to blockages that complicate daily cleaning and disinfection.

Councillor Celdrán stressed the importance of the project, noting: “This investment is essential so that our animals can enjoy the best possible conditions. They deserve safe, healthy, and comfortable spaces, and that is our government’s priority.”

The works will involve replacing the flooring with impermeable, easy-to-clean materials, reinforcing walls with durable coatings, upgrading the sewage system to prevent blockages, and carrying out carpentry and locksmithing improvements to enhance security. Additional upgrades will include new finishes to facilitate disinfection and the introduction of specific workplace safety measures.

Celdrán also praised the daily efforts of volunteers from ASOKA, the animal welfare group that collaborates with the center: “Their dedication is indispensable. Thanks to them, the animals receive care, affection, and companionship while waiting for adoption. This renovation also honors their commitment, because they know better than anyone how necessary these improvements are.”

In parallel with the renovation, the Department of Health is addressing long-standing water system failures that have plagued the center since the 2019 DANA storm, causing persistent leaks. “Solving this problem once and for all is another priority. Only then can we ensure the CPA operates in an efficient and sustainable way,” Celdrán added.

The project documentation is now in its final stages before being submitted to the contracting department for tender. The councillor emphasized that the goal is to begin work as soon as possible: “We want our animals and those who care for them to have a modern, dignified facility without delay.”

With this investment, Orihuela City Council reaffirms its commitment to animal welfare by providing the town with a modernized center that meets today’s standards and ensures better conditions for both animals and caretakers alike.