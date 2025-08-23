“Roda, Roda, Roda! Cool Heads and Hot Shots in the San Miguel Bogey Shield”





“Roda, Roda, Roda” (think Ruby, Ruby, Ruby by the Kaiser Chiefs). Yes, we love the Spanish sun and heat but boy were we grateful the temperature dropped from the preceding days from 40+ degrees! Bogey Shield today at Roda, some forgot the format so a few more “bogeys” were recorded than should have been! 32 signed up including 3 guests and no cancellations which overall meant a good turnout for August. The terrace at Roda provides some great shelter and is a good space for the presentation and drinks after the round. The whole team at Roda were welcoming, efficient and friendly – thank you.

Alongside our normal weekly competition was the culmination of this year’s Pairs Knockout competition between Peter Turbefield, Greame Millington and Dad and Son duo of Darren and Samuel Hancock. A tough match but in the end won by the Hancocks – congratulations to them both and commiserations to Peter and Greame.

Ken Flaherty left the field early, having felt faint and we are glad to say he is fine having spoken to him. Scoring today wasn’t bad, and the course itself wasn’t too bad either, some large areas of GUR but that can only mean improvements in the offing. The groundsmen were working hard everywhere else though, so credit to them for presenting the course in generally very good shape.

The scores on the doors, as follows:

Gold: Mick Cook (Net 72)

Silver: Barry “BTB” Roehrig (Net 71)

Bronze: Lee Eastman (Net 72)

Six Twos this week which meant slim pickings on the shared pot but dosh is dosh for Darren Hancock, Mike Stott, Steve Webb, Paul Lambert, Lee Eastman and Derek Braid. The Nearest the Pins were Steve Webb (2nd), Tommy McGinn (7th), Drew Niblock (11th) and Steve Webb again (! 13th). Well done all. Tony Smale decided he hadn’t had the McBride Bottle and also wanted a legitimate reason to be in the photo this week and Guy Wade Palmer chose the winning team of Ipswich on the football card netting a nice little earner. We also had Paul Knight as our best guest with a cracking Net score of 66.

The Society learned this week of a local young man, Marco, who had an horrific car accident very recently which has left him with life-changing injuries. We have donated this month’s Blob Tin proceeds to his family to assist in their time of need.

We are proud to be supported by Michaela Schmidt at www.golf-hotspots.com for all your golf travel requirements.

We are back at Vistabella for the culmination of the Eclectic next week.

Our winners photographed this week left to right: Mick Cook (Gold), Paul Knight (Best Guest), Barry “BTB” Roehrig (Silver), Lee Eastman (Bronze & Captain), Samuel Hancock (2025 Pairs Knockout winner), Ton Smale (legitimately in the photo with the McBride Bottle) and Darren Hancock (2025 Pairs Knockout winner) – congratulations to all of you.