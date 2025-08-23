In Betweeners Saxton Claims Vega Fibra Trophy in Blustery Battle





This week, the Inbetweeners Golf Society enjoyed another fantastic outing—this time at the stunning Las Colinas Golf & Country Club, with the day generously sponsored by Vega Fibra.

After weeks of intense heat, the slightly overcast skies and cooler temperatures were a welcome change. The award-winning course, renowned for its immaculate fairways and smooth, true-rolling greens, was in excellent condition as always.

A strong breeze picked up in the afternoon, adding an extra layer of challenge for many players. With water hazards in play and some fairway shots drifting off course, the day tested everyone’s skill and patience. Despite the wind, spirits remained high, and the competition was fierce but friendly.

After the final putt dropped, the members gathered in the clubhouse to relax, enjoy refreshments, and celebrate the day’s highlights. Congratulations to all the winners who walked away with well-earned prizes and, more importantly, bragging rights—at least until the next outing!

Top Performers of the Day:

1st Place – Paul Saxton (34 points) and winner of the Vega Fibra Trophy

2nd Place – Hans Mikaelsson (33 points)

3rd Place – Eugenio Jimenez (31 points)

Nearest the Pin Winners:

Hole 5 – Lesley Cullen

Hole 7 – Colin Taylor

Hole 14 – Joel Mortier

Another great day of golf, camaraderie, and a bit of friendly competition!

Thinking of joining a golf society where fun is just as important as the fairway?

Visit www.inbetweenersgolfsociety.com to see upcoming events and learn how to become a member.

All skill levels and nationalities are welcome—because at the Inbetweeners, everyone’s part of the game.