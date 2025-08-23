132 Guardia Civil Officers to Provide Security for 2025 Vuelta a España





August 22, 2025 — The Guardia Civil has launched its security operation for the 80th edition of the Vuelta Ciclista a España, which will cover 3,151 kilometers across 21 stages in Italy, France, Andorra, and Spain. The task will be led by the Traffic Group’s Mobility and Road Safety Unit, responsible for ensuring the safety of riders, teams, and spectators throughout the event.

A total of 132 Guardia Civil officers from different specializations will be deployed, supported by 59 motorcycles, 28 all-terrain vehicles, and a helicopter for aerial surveillance. The operation is designed to guarantee both road safety and crowd security during the race.

The core of the team is made up of 85 officers from the Traffic Group, who will escort the peloton and manage road safety along the route. They will be joined by 39 members of the Reserve and Security Group based in Valencia, tasked with reinforcing security in key areas of the race. An anti-drone unit will also be on hand to neutralize any unauthorized aerial threats.

Additionally, six officers from the Air Service will monitor the race from above, detecting incidents early and coordinating ground teams. Two Mobile Equipment Service officers will provide technical support, while local Guardia Civil units across Spain will assist as the race progresses through each province.

International Cooperation

Because this year’s Vuelta also includes stages in Italy, France, and Andorra, the Guardia Civil will integrate with local security forces: the Polizia di Stato in Italy, the French National Gendarmerie, and the Andorran Police.

Bringing the Guardia Civil Closer to the Public

Beyond its security role, the Guardia Civil will also participate in the “Parque Vuelta,” a fan zone set up at the finish line of each stage between 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Visitors will be able to see specialized equipment, meet officers, and learn more about the force’s work.

The official presentation of the Guardia Civil’s security deployment will take place on August 30 at 7:30 p.m. in Zaragoza’s Plaza de Nuestra Señora del Pilar. The event will showcase the officers and resources that will accompany the race from start to finish.

With this extensive operation, the Guardia Civil reaffirms its long-standing commitment to ensuring the safety and smooth running of Spain’s premier cycling event.